Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of SSR Mining worth $44,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 158,147 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 59,913 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SSR Mining by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 122,984 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSRM opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

