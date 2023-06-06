Barclays PLC Sells 85,718 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $54,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $22,074,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

