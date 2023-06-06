BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

