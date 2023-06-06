Barclays PLC Purchases 157,728 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,728 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Republic Services worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,168,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

RSG opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.