Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 657,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.