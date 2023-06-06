Barclays PLC Buys 532,010 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 897.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,043.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 331,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 316,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.