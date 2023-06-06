Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 751,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

