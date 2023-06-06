Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

