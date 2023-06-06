BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

