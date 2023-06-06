Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,804,248 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $47,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11,706.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

