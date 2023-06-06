Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 716,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $87,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,006,486 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,972,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 386,396 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

