Barclays PLC Sells 1,974,720 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,969,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,974,720 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $50,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets increased their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE EURN opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.