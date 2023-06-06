Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $44,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

PNM opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

