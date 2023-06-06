Barclays PLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Equifax worth $54,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

