BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,087,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

