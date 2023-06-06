BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MYD opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

