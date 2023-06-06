Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stake Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

HCSG opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.