AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 330.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.16.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

