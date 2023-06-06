Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,098 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

