Martingale Asset Management L P Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

