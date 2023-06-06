Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 154,832 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154,832 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

