Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

