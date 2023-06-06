Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,817 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.