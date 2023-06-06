Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,661,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

