Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,625 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Profile

NYSE CRH opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.