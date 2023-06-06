Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.