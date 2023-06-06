Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 36,033 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

