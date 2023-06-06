Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $445,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

