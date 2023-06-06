Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 558,876 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 132,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 149,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 76,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

