Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $495,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 114,715 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $107.60.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

