Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $504,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Insider Activity

Masimo Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.