Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

