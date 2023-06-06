BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

