BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.