BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

