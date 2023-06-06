BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BUI opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

