BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 119,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

