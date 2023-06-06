BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 250.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $205,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

