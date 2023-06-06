BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BYM stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

