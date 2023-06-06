BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

