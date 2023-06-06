BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

