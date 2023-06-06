BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,295,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,485 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

