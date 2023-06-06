BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.