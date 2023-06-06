BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
