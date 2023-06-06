BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $271,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.