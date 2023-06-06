BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,428,979.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 542,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,103.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.