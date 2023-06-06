BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,428,979.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 542,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,103.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.
