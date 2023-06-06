BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

