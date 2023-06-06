BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 127,415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.