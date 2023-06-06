Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

