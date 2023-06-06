BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.