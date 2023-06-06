Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

